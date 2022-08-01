Thunder Token Hits Market Capitalization of $68.42 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007745 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009716 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

