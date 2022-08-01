Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $332.47 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $332.47 million and approximately $32.60 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00100943 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00247298 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008446 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000156 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

