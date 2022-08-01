Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.93-$22.93 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.15 billion-$43.15 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.6 %

TMO stock traded down $9.31 on Monday, reaching $589.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,531. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $230.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $656.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,361 shares of company stock valued at $17,992,541. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

