The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $241.94 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

