The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 913,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 232,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the first quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE:PG opened at $138.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average of $151.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

