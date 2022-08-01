The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Mosaic accounts for about 3.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Mosaic worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after buying an additional 568,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after buying an additional 100,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after buying an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.