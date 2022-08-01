The Graph (GRT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $85.36 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $876.44 million and approximately $85.36 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,000.23 or 1.00009796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003890 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00129977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004324 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

