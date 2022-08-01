The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Crystal Rock Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 3.8% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,203,000. State Street Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,508,000 after purchasing an additional 327,381 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $334.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,816. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.64 and its 200 day moving average is $324.51. The company has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

