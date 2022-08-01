The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €18.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.00 ($18.37) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($18.88) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on ENI in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on ENI in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €11.72 ($11.96) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. ENI has a one year low of €9.75 ($9.95) and a one year high of €14.80 ($15.10).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.