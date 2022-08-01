The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,006 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 79,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

