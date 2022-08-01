The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.
Shares of KO stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $278.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
