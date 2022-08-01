The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,701,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Boeing by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $159.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.07. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

