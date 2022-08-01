The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) PT Lowered to $17.50 at B. Riley

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $19.50 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.11% from the stock’s previous close.
The Arena Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of AREN opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85. The Arena Group has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.40.
The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Arena Group will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter worth $49,740,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter worth $11,830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter worth $1,612,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter worth $365,000.
The Arena Group Company Profile
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
