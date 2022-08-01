The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) PT Lowered to $17.50 at B. Riley

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $19.50 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.11% from the stock’s previous close.

The Arena Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AREN opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85. The Arena Group has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Arena Group will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Arena Group

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $630,396.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,208,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,923.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter worth $49,740,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter worth $11,830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter worth $1,612,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter worth $365,000.

The Arena Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.