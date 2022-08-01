The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Allstate Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALL traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.62. 13,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.98.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.