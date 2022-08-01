Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.67 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,102,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $10.50.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.