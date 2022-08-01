Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $8,852,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $4,866,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $153.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.06.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

