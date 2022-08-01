Ternoa Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and approximately $316,977.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00616515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016250 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037871 BTC.
Ternoa Profile
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_.
