Teradyne’s (TER) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $132.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TER. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.60.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $100.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.84. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

