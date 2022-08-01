Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TVE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 42,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,673. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

