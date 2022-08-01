Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.14-$1.36 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a maintains rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

THC stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,108. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

