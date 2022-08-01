Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.14-$1.36 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a maintains rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.00.
THC stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,108. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
