Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.96. 689,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,163,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

