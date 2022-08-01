Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 3,196 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

