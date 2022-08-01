Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 27,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 96,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

