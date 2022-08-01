Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 236,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $57.82.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

