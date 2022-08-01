Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,279 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 390.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.81. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $110.14.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

