Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Bank of America by 33.0% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $272.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

