Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

HSY stock opened at $227.96 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $346.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.67.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

