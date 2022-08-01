Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.6% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,231,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $413.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.85. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

