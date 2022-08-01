Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 566 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after buying an additional 978,163 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $96,683,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.13.

NYSE BABA opened at $89.37 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $203.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

