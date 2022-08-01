Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 5.4%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 84,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,613,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $15,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tellurian by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 211.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,469 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tellurian by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,756,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

