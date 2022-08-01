Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TFX. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.33.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $240.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $235.01 and a 1-year high of $405.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.69.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Teleflex by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after acquiring an additional 550,512 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after acquiring an additional 269,579 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Teleflex by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after buying an additional 166,682 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $47,352,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

