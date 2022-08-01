Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.45-$17.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $4.20-$4.35 EPS.

NYSE TDY traded up $7.94 on Friday, reaching $391.40. The company had a trading volume of 434,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.30. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $344.66 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

