Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.07.
Teladoc Health Stock Performance
TDOC opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71.
Insider Activity at Teladoc Health
Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $458,235,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $121,570,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after purchasing an additional 544,733 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
