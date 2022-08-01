Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.07.

TDOC opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 399.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 426.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

