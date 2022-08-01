Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 399.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 426.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

