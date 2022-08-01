Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 399.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 426.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

