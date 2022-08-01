TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,600 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TELA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

TELA Bio Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,128. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,380,709 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,770.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,380,709 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,770.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,490,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 238,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,176 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TELA Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in TELA Bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

