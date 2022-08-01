Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) PT Lowered to €15.30

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.30 ($15.61) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Technip Energies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.
Technip Energies Price Performance
Technip Energies stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. Technip Energies has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.92.
Technip Energies Company Profile
Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.
