TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.9 %

TEL stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,616. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

