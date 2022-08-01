Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $861,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,120,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE TSM traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,333,991. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.