Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCRM. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $23,291,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $16,070,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $14,595,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $14,511,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $12,162,000.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCRM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,055. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.