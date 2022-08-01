Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $11.11 Million in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,134,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.31% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 1st quarter valued at $9,800,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 1st quarter worth $1,960,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Down 0.1 %

APGB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.85. 815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,061. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

