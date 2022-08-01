Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.51

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 65057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DNB Markets lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.42.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 88.03% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $523.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

