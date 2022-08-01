Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 3.7 %

SDPI opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.10. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 4.80%.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.