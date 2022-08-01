Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 302 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

SO stock opened at $76.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $77.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

