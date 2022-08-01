Sunburst Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF makes up 0.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMCB. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $61.70 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96.

