Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,987,000. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,867,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

