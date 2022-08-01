Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.17-$7.27 EPS.

SUI opened at $163.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sun Communities has a one year low of $148.64 and a one year high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.75.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $131,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $224,000.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

