Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the June 30th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 334,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,217,000 after buying an additional 175,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,632,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

SUI traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.60. 563,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $148.64 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average of $173.02.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 128.94%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

