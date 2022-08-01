Sumokoin Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $886,479.65 and $2,285.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.65 or 0.00685450 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,386,175 coins and its circulating supply is 46,686,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.