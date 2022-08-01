Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Catalyst Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Catalyst Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.59. 11,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

